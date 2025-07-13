通貨 / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
7.81 USD 0.20 (2.63%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RLJの今日の為替レートは、2.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.63の安値と7.81の高値で取引されました。
RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par valueダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RLJ News
1日のレンジ
7.63 7.81
1年のレンジ
6.16 10.84
- 以前の終値
- 7.61
- 始値
- 7.68
- 買値
- 7.81
- 買値
- 8.11
- 安値
- 7.63
- 高値
- 7.81
- 出来高
- 2.549 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.76%
- 1年の変化
- -15.02%
