Valute / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
7.66 USD 0.15 (1.92%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RLJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.61 e ad un massimo di 7.79.
Segui le dinamiche di RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RLJ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.61 7.79
Intervallo Annuale
6.16 10.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.81
- Apertura
- 7.78
- Bid
- 7.66
- Ask
- 7.96
- Minimo
- 7.61
- Massimo
- 7.79
- Volume
- 3.618 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.65%
20 settembre, sabato