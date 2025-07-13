QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value

7.66 USD 0.15 (1.92%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RLJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.61 e ad un massimo di 7.79.

Segui le dinamiche di RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.61 7.79
Intervallo Annuale
6.16 10.84
Chiusura Precedente
7.81
Apertura
7.78
Bid
7.66
Ask
7.96
Minimo
7.61
Massimo
7.79
Volume
3.618 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.92%
Variazione Mensile
0.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.65%
Variazione Annuale
-16.65%
20 settembre, sabato