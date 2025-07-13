통화 / RLJ
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value
7.66 USD 0.15 (1.92%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RLJ 환율이 오늘 -1.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.61이고 고가는 7.79이었습니다.
RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RLJ News
- RLJ Lodging Trust names Nikhil Bhalla as new CFO
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- Truist Securities raises RLJ Lodging Trust price target to $8 on improved outlook
- RLJ Lodging Trust: Why This Beaten-Down Hotel REIT Offers 60% Upside (NYSE:RLJ)
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Preferred Shares Offer The Best Risk/Reward (NYSE:PEB)
- RLJ Lodging Trust price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Oppenheimer
- RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RLJ Lodging Trust Q2 2025 slides: RevPAR dips amid mixed market performance
- Earnings call transcript: RLJ Lodging Trust Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q2 FFO Beats by 77%
- RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates
- RLJ Lodging earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Global Net Lease (GNL) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields - Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)
- OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- The State Of REITs: July 2025 Edition
- July's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 7.96%
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
일일 변동 비율
7.61 7.79
년간 변동
6.16 10.84
- 이전 종가
- 7.81
- 시가
- 7.78
- Bid
- 7.66
- Ask
- 7.96
- 저가
- 7.61
- 고가
- 7.79
- 볼륨
- 3.618 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.92%
- 월 변동
- 0.26%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.65%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.65%
20 9월, 토요일