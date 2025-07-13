시세섹션
통화 / RLJ
RLJ: RLJ Lodging Trust of Beneficial Interest $0.01 par value

7.66 USD 0.15 (1.92%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RLJ 환율이 오늘 -1.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.61이고 고가는 7.79이었습니다.

일일 변동 비율
7.61 7.79
년간 변동
6.16 10.84
이전 종가
7.81
시가
7.78
Bid
7.66
Ask
7.96
저가
7.61
고가
7.79
볼륨
3.618 K
일일 변동
-1.92%
월 변동
0.26%
6개월 변동
-3.65%
년간 변동율
-16.65%
20 9월, 토요일