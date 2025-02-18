Moedas / REGCP
REGCP: Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema
24.15 USD 0.15 (0.62%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REGCP para hoje mudou para -0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.14 e o mais alto foi 24.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
24.14 24.15
Faixa anual
21.89 25.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.30
- Open
- 24.15
- Bid
- 24.15
- Ask
- 24.45
- Low
- 24.14
- High
- 24.15
- Volume
- 15
- Mudança diária
- -0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.05%
- Mudança anual
- -4.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh