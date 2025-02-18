통화 / REGCP
REGCP: Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema
24.15 USD 0.15 (0.62%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REGCP 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.14이고 고가는 24.15이었습니다.
Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
24.14 24.15
년간 변동
21.89 25.39
- 이전 종가
- 24.30
- 시가
- 24.15
- Bid
- 24.15
- Ask
- 24.45
- 저가
- 24.14
- 고가
- 24.15
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- -0.62%
- 월 변동
- 2.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.73%
