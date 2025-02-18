货币 / REGCP
REGCP: Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema
24.35 USD 0.20 (0.83%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日REGCP汇率已更改0.83%。当日，交易品种以低点24.30和高点24.35进行交易。
关注Regency Centers Corporation - 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeema动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REGCP新闻
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- 2 REITs Most Investors Should Own
- Trade War Redux
- 6 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As An AI Bubble Inflates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 2): Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The Economy Slumps Toward Stagflation
- Regency Centers: Stability And Profitability Through Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:REG)
- REITs: The Riches Are In The Niches
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- Don’t Put All Of You REIT Eggs In One Basket
- 3 Best REITs To Buy After The Crash
- We Are Buying REIT Preferred Stocks Part 1: REG Offers Credit Premium Without The Risk
- State Of REITs: The 'Dark Age' Is Over
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- Tariff Turbulence
- A REIT Revival: Earnings Recap
- From Real Property To Intellectual Property: My 15 Years On Seeking Alpha
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- REIT Earnings Halftime Report
日范围
24.30 24.35
年范围
21.89 25.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.15
- 开盘价
- 24.30
- 卖价
- 24.35
- 买价
- 24.65
- 最低价
- 24.30
- 最高价
- 24.35
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- 0.83%
- 月变化
- 3.62%
- 6个月变化
- 4.91%
- 年变化
- -3.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值