PVH: PVH Corp
84.23 USD 0.12 (0.14%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PVH para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 84.22 e o mais alto foi 85.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PVH Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
84.22 85.49
Faixa anual
59.29 113.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 84.11
- Open
- 84.85
- Bid
- 84.23
- Ask
- 84.53
- Low
- 84.22
- High
- 85.49
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.10%
- Mudança anual
- -15.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh