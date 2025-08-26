通貨 / PVH
PVH: PVH Corp
86.90 USD 2.79 (3.32%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PVHの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり83.91の安値と86.91の高値で取引されました。
PVH Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
83.91 86.91
1年のレンジ
59.29 113.47
- 以前の終値
- 84.11
- 始値
- 84.85
- 買値
- 86.90
- 買値
- 87.20
- 安値
- 83.91
- 高値
- 86.91
- 出来高
- 1.878 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.65%
- 1年の変化
- -13.07%
