通貨 / PVH
PVH: PVH Corp

86.90 USD 2.79 (3.32%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PVHの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり83.91の安値と86.91の高値で取引されました。

PVH Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
83.91 86.91
1年のレンジ
59.29 113.47
以前の終値
84.11
始値
84.85
買値
86.90
買値
87.20
安値
83.91
高値
86.91
出来高
1.878 K
1日の変化
3.32%
1ヶ月の変化
4.71%
6ヶ月の変化
15.65%
1年の変化
-13.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K