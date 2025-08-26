Divisas / PVH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PVH: PVH Corp
84.11 USD 1.14 (1.37%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PVH de hoy ha cambiado un 1.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 83.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 85.59.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PVH Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PVH News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- PVH Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results - PVH (NYSE:PVH)
- PVH stock price target raised to $148 from $146 at UBS on earnings growth outlook
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- PVH stock price target raised to $95 from $93 at Jefferies
- Urban Outfitters stock is selling off despite a strong quarter. Some analysts wonder what’s left in the tank.
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- PVH Corp. (PVH) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PVH Corp Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock surges
- PVH Reports 4 Percent Revenue Growth
- PVH (PVH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on PVH stock with $146 price target
- PVH Corp Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains on Raised FY25 Revenue View
- Nvidia, Kohl’s and MongoDB rise premarket; JM Smucker falls
- PVH Corp Stock: Better Q2 Results May Be A Pull-Forward Ahead Of Tariffs (NYSE:PVH)
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Compared to Estimates, PVH (PVH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Market Indexes Creep into the Green, Strong Q2 Earnings After the Close
- PVH (PVH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tommy Hilfiger parent says it still expects 2025 to be a comeback year, even as tariffs upend clothing industry
- After-hours movers: MongoDB, Box, EchoStar, Okta, PVH
- PVH lifts FY revenue outlook as Q2 results top estimates
Rango diario
83.10 85.59
Rango anual
59.29 113.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 82.97
- Open
- 83.26
- Bid
- 84.11
- Ask
- 84.41
- Low
- 83.10
- High
- 85.59
- Volumen
- 1.925 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.94%
- Cambio anual
- -15.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B