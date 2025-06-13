CotaçõesSeções
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.99 USD 2.28 (1.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PRN para hoje mudou para 1.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 169.05 e o mais alto foi 170.40.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
169.05 170.40
Faixa anual
118.25 179.33
Fechamento anterior
167.71
Open
169.23
Bid
169.99
Ask
170.29
Low
169.05
High
170.40
Volume
29
Mudança diária
1.36%
Mudança mensal
5.21%
Mudança de 6 meses
23.88%
Mudança anual
12.08%
