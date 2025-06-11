QuotesSections
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.09 USD 1.38 (0.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRN exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.05 and at a high of 170.40.

Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.09 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 5.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.49% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.09. Orders are usually placed near 169.09 or 169.39, while 5 and -0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.09. Many compare 4.65% and 23.23% before placing orders at 169.09 or 169.39.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.09 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 11.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
169.05 170.40
Year Range
118.25 179.33
Previous Close
167.71
Open
169.23
Bid
169.09
Ask
169.39
Low
169.05
High
170.40
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.82%
Month Change
4.65%
6 Months Change
23.23%
Year Change
11.49%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K