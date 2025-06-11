- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PRN exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.05 and at a high of 170.40.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRN News
- Profound Medical stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- PRN: Industrials Dashboard For July 2025 (NASDAQ:PRN)
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Highest Level In 3 Years
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04%
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Remained Weak In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2025
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.21%
- Industrial Realignment: Trade, Ports, And Market Shifts
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In May
- Industrial Metals Monthly: China Copper Optimism Is Fading
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRN stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.09 today. It trades within 0.82%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 5.
Does PRN stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.49% and USD.
How to buy PRN stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.09. Orders are usually placed near 169.09 or 169.39, while 5 and -0.08% show market activity.
How to invest into PRN stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.09. Many compare 4.65% and 23.23% before placing orders at 169.09 or 169.39.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.09 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did PRN stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 11.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 167.71
- Open
- 169.23
- Bid
- 169.09
- Ask
- 169.39
- Low
- 169.05
- High
- 170.40
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 4.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.23%
- Year Change
- 11.49%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K