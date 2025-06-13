QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PRN
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.99 USD 2.28 (1.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRN ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 169.05 e ad un massimo di 170.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
169.05 170.40
Intervallo Annuale
118.25 179.33
Chiusura Precedente
167.71
Apertura
169.23
Bid
169.99
Ask
170.29
Minimo
169.05
Massimo
170.40
Volume
29
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
5.21%
Variazione Semestrale
23.88%
Variazione Annuale
12.08%
28 settembre, domenica