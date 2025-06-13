- 概要
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PRNの今日の為替レートは、1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり169.05の安値と170.40の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is PRN stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.
Does PRN stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.
How to buy PRN stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.
How to invest into PRN stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did PRN stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 167.71
- 始値
- 169.23
- 買値
- 169.99
- 買値
- 170.29
- 安値
- 169.05
- 高値
- 170.40
- 出来高
- 29
- 1日の変化
- 1.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.88%
- 1年の変化
- 12.08%