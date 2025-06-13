CotationsSections
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.99 USD 2.28 (1.36%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PRN a changé de 1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 169.05 et à un maximum de 170.40.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
169.05 170.40
Range Annuel
118.25 179.33
Clôture Précédente
167.71
Ouverture
169.23
Bid
169.99
Ask
170.29
Plus Bas
169.05
Plus Haut
170.40
Volume
29
Changement quotidien
1.36%
Changement Mensuel
5.21%
Changement à 6 Mois
23.88%
Changement Annuel
12.08%
28 septembre, dimanche