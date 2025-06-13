- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
Курс PRN за сегодня изменился на 1.36%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 169.05, а максимальная — 170.40.
Следите за динамикой Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости PRN
- The Case For Industrial Development In The Next Cycle
- Raymond James подтверждает рейтинг акций Profound Medical на уровне "Outperform"
- Profound Medical stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- PRN: Industrials Dashboard For July 2025 (NASDAQ:PRN)
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Highest Level In 3 Years
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04%
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Remained Weak In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2025
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.21%
- Industrial Realignment: Trade, Ports, And Market Shifts
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
Часто задаваемые вопросы
What is PRN stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.
Does PRN stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.
How to buy PRN stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.
How to invest into PRN stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did PRN stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 167.71
- Open
- 169.23
- Bid
- 169.99
- Ask
- 170.29
- Low
- 169.05
- High
- 170.40
- Объем
- 29
- Дневное изменение
- 1.36%
- Месячное изменение
- 5.21%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 23.88%
- Годовое изменение
- 12.08%