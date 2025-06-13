КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / PRN
Назад в Рынок акций США

PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.99 USD 2.28 (1.36%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс PRN за сегодня изменился на 1.36%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 169.05, а максимальная — 170.40.

Следите за динамикой Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости PRN

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
169.05 170.40
Годовой диапазон
118.25 179.33
Предыдущее закрытие
167.71
Open
169.23
Bid
169.99
Ask
170.29
Low
169.05
High
170.40
Объем
29
Дневное изменение
1.36%
Месячное изменение
5.21%
6-месячное изменение
23.88%
Годовое изменение
12.08%
28 сентября, воскресенье