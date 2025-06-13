报价部分
货币 / PRN
PRN: Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

169.99 USD 2.28 (1.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PRN汇率已更改1.36%。当日，交易品种以低点169.05和高点170.40进行交易。

关注Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is PRN stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) stock is priced at 169.99 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 167.71, and trading volume reached 29.

Does PRN stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF is currently valued at 169.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD.

How to buy PRN stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) shares at the current price of 169.99. Orders are usually placed near 169.99 or 170.29, while 29 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into PRN stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 118.25 - 179.33 and current price 169.99. Many compare 5.21% and 23.88% before placing orders at 169.99 or 170.29.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) in the past year was 179.33. Within 118.25 - 179.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 167.71 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) over the year was 118.25. Comparing it with the current 169.99 and 118.25 - 179.33 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PRN stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 167.71, and 12.08% after corporate actions.

日范围
169.05 170.40
年范围
118.25 179.33
前一天收盘价
167.71
开盘价
169.23
卖价
169.99
买价
170.29
最低价
169.05
最高价
170.40
交易量
29
日变化
1.36%
月变化
5.21%
6个月变化
23.88%
年变化
12.08%
28 九月, 星期日