Moedas / PRAA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PRAA: PRA Group Inc
17.00 USD 0.30 (1.80%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRAA para hoje mudou para 1.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.72 e o mais alto foi 17.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PRA Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRAA Notícias
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on PRAA stock
- PRA Group (PRAA) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- PRA Group (PRAA) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why PRA Group (PRAA) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- PRA Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Cash Collections
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Portfolio Recovery Associates stock price target raised to $24 by JMP
- PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PRA Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRAA)
- PRA Group (PRAA) Q2 EPS Jumps 100%
- Earnings call transcript: PRA Group Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- PRA Group (PRAA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- PRA Group Q2 2025 slides: Net income surges to $42 million amid strategic transformation
- PRA Group shares soar 11% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- PRA Group Inc earnings beat by $0.42, revenue fell short of estimates
- Jefferies starts Jefferson Capital at Buy on growth, compliance track record
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- An IPO from a collections company offers a fresh way to profit as consumers struggle
- Debt collector Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion in strong Nasdaq debut
- Jefferson Capital, existing shareholders raise $150 million in US IPO
- PRA Group appoints new CEO and European president, reports annual meeting results
- Owen James named president of PRA Group Europe
- PRA Group: A Mispriced Play On The Credit Cycle (NASDAQ:PRAA)
Faixa diária
16.72 17.17
Faixa anual
12.91 25.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.70
- Open
- 16.83
- Bid
- 17.00
- Ask
- 17.30
- Low
- 16.72
- High
- 17.17
- Volume
- 230
- Mudança diária
- 1.80%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.32%
- Mudança anual
- -25.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh