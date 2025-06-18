Currencies / PRAA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRAA: PRA Group Inc
16.59 USD 0.08 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRAA exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.41 and at a high of 16.76.
Follow PRA Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRAA News
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on PRAA stock
- PRA Group (PRAA) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- PRA Group (PRAA) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Here's Why PRA Group (PRAA) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- PRA Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Cash Collections
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- Portfolio Recovery Associates stock price target raised to $24 by JMP
- PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PRA Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRAA)
- PRA Group (PRAA) Q2 EPS Jumps 100%
- Earnings call transcript: PRA Group Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- PRA Group (PRAA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- PRA Group Q2 2025 slides: Net income surges to $42 million amid strategic transformation
- PRA Group shares soar 11% as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- PRA Group Inc earnings beat by $0.42, revenue fell short of estimates
- Jefferies starts Jefferson Capital at Buy on growth, compliance track record
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- An IPO from a collections company offers a fresh way to profit as consumers struggle
- Debt collector Jefferson Capital valued at $1.2 billion in strong Nasdaq debut
- Jefferson Capital, existing shareholders raise $150 million in US IPO
- PRA Group appoints new CEO and European president, reports annual meeting results
- Owen James named president of PRA Group Europe
- PRA Group: A Mispriced Play On The Credit Cycle (NASDAQ:PRAA)
Daily Range
16.41 16.76
Year Range
12.91 25.31
- Previous Close
- 16.67
- Open
- 16.68
- Bid
- 16.59
- Ask
- 16.89
- Low
- 16.41
- High
- 16.76
- Volume
- 514
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.31%
- Year Change
- -27.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%