PRAA: PRA Group Inc
16.58 USD 0.71 (4.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PRAA 환율이 오늘 -4.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.50이고 고가는 17.37이었습니다.
PRA Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PRAA News
일일 변동 비율
16.50 17.37
년간 변동
12.91 25.31
- 이전 종가
- 17.29
- 시가
- 17.15
- Bid
- 16.58
- Ask
- 16.88
- 저가
- 16.50
- 고가
- 17.37
- 볼륨
- 928
- 일일 변동
- -4.11%
- 월 변동
- -1.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -19.36%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.66%
