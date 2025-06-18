Valute / PRAA
PRAA: PRA Group Inc
16.58 USD 0.71 (4.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRAA ha avuto una variazione del -4.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.50 e ad un massimo di 17.37.
Segui le dinamiche di PRA Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PRAA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.50 17.37
Intervallo Annuale
12.91 25.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.29
- Apertura
- 17.15
- Bid
- 16.58
- Ask
- 16.88
- Minimo
- 16.50
- Massimo
- 17.37
- Volume
- 928
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.66%
20 settembre, sabato