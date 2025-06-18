QuotazioniSezioni
PRAA: PRA Group Inc

16.58 USD 0.71 (4.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRAA ha avuto una variazione del -4.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.50 e ad un massimo di 17.37.

Segui le dinamiche di PRA Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.50 17.37
Intervallo Annuale
12.91 25.31
Chiusura Precedente
17.29
Apertura
17.15
Bid
16.58
Ask
16.88
Minimo
16.50
Massimo
17.37
Volume
928
Variazione giornaliera
-4.11%
Variazione Mensile
-1.37%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.36%
Variazione Annuale
-27.66%
