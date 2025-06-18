通貨 / PRAA
PRAA: PRA Group Inc
17.29 USD 0.59 (3.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRAAの今日の為替レートは、3.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.72の安値と17.40の高値で取引されました。
PRA Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PRAA News
1日のレンジ
16.72 17.40
1年のレンジ
12.91 25.31
- 以前の終値
- 16.70
- 始値
- 16.83
- 買値
- 17.29
- 買値
- 17.59
- 安値
- 16.72
- 高値
- 17.40
- 出来高
- 826
- 1日の変化
- 3.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.90%
- 1年の変化
- -24.56%
