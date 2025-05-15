Moedas / PPI
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi
17.99 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPI para hoje mudou para 0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.86 e o mais alto foi 18.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PPI Notícias
Faixa diária
17.86 18.02
Faixa anual
12.47 18.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.87
- Open
- 17.87
- Bid
- 17.99
- Ask
- 18.29
- Low
- 17.86
- High
- 18.02
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.02%
- Mudança anual
- 15.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh