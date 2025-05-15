Valute / PPI
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi
18.09 USD 0.10 (0.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPI ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.95 e ad un massimo di 18.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PPI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.95 18.16
Intervallo Annuale
12.47 18.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.99
- Apertura
- 18.04
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Minimo
- 17.95
- Massimo
- 18.16
- Volume
- 61
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.11%
21 settembre, domenica