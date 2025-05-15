QuotazioniSezioni
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi

18.09 USD 0.10 (0.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PPI ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.95 e ad un massimo di 18.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.95 18.16
Intervallo Annuale
12.47 18.16
Chiusura Precedente
17.99
Apertura
18.04
Bid
18.09
Ask
18.39
Minimo
17.95
Massimo
18.16
Volume
61
Variazione giornaliera
0.56%
Variazione Mensile
5.60%
Variazione Semestrale
25.71%
Variazione Annuale
16.11%
