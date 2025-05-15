Currencies / PPI
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi
17.93 USD 0.07 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPI exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.81 and at a high of 18.09.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
17.81 18.09
Year Range
12.47 18.09
- Previous Close
- 18.00
- Open
- 18.09
- Bid
- 17.93
- Ask
- 18.23
- Low
- 17.81
- High
- 18.09
- Volume
- 116
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.60%
- Year Change
- 15.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev