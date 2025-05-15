クォートセクション
通貨 / PPI
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi

17.99 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PPIの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.86の安値と18.02の高値で取引されました。

Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensiダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPI News

1日のレンジ
17.86 18.02
1年のレンジ
12.47 18.09
以前の終値
17.87
始値
17.87
買値
17.99
買値
18.29
安値
17.86
高値
18.02
出来高
39
1日の変化
0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
5.02%
6ヶ月の変化
25.02%
1年の変化
15.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K