PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi

18.06 USD 0.07 (0.39%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PPI hat sich für heute um 0.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
17.95 18.06
Jahresspanne
12.47 18.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.99
Eröffnung
18.04
Bid
18.06
Ask
18.36
Tief
17.95
Hoch
18.06
Volumen
10
Tagesänderung
0.39%
Monatsänderung
5.43%
6-Monatsänderung
25.50%
Jahresänderung
15.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K