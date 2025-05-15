Währungen / PPI
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi
18.06 USD 0.07 (0.39%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PPI hat sich für heute um 0.39% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PPI News
Tagesspanne
17.95 18.06
Jahresspanne
12.47 18.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.99
- Eröffnung
- 18.04
- Bid
- 18.06
- Ask
- 18.36
- Tief
- 17.95
- Hoch
- 18.06
- Volumen
- 10
- Tagesänderung
- 0.39%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K