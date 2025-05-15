통화 / PPI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PPI: Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi
18.09 USD 0.10 (0.56%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PPI 환율이 오늘 0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.95이고 고가는 18.16이었습니다.
Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Inflation Sensi 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPI News
- Bitcoin Taker Volume Explodes On Binance After US PPI Report – What This Means
- Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report
- Dow Jones misses out on post-PPI rally, declines over 200 points
- Cooler US producer inflation hints at softening demand
- US Producer Price Index expected to show slight easing in August
- Make No Mistake: President Donald Trump Has a Tariff Problem That Could Be a Roadblock for a Stock Market Hovering Around All-Time Highs
- Dow Jones futures refresh all-time highs near 45,300 ahead of Trump-Putin meet
- Ethereum Price Forecast: Validator exits and hot PPI halt ETH's rally
- Dow Jones stumbles after PPI inflation soars
- Amazon stock gains with grocery delivery despite inflation spike
- Why hotter-than-expected wholesale prices make the Fed’s September rate cut decision harder
- July Producer Prices Jump at Fastest Pace in 3 Years Amid Tariff Cost Concerns
- US producer prices accelerate in July as costs of services and goods surge
- Dow Jones futures crash as wholesale inflation soars
- Gold steadies as US PPI, Jobless Claims take focus
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- China’s CPI inflation arrives at 0% YoY in July vs. -0.1% expected
- Dow Jones pulls back after Trump targets Fed Chair Powell
- China’s CPI inflation arrives at 0.1% YoY in June vs. 0% expected
- Dow Jones rebounds on benign PPI inflation
- USD/JPY Weakness Persists with US PPI Unfazed by Higher
- USD/JPY Weakness Persists with US PPI Unfazed by Higher
- US producer prices rebound less than expected in May
- Dow Jones gains ground as PPI beat boosts investor confidence
일일 변동 비율
17.95 18.16
년간 변동
12.47 18.16
- 이전 종가
- 17.99
- 시가
- 18.04
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- 저가
- 17.95
- 고가
- 18.16
- 볼륨
- 61
- 일일 변동
- 0.56%
- 월 변동
- 5.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.11%
20 9월, 토요일