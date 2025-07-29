Moedas / PII
PII: Polaris Inc
57.49 USD 0.36 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PII para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.89 e o mais alto foi 57.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Polaris Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
56.89 57.70
Faixa anual
30.98 84.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.13
- Open
- 57.70
- Bid
- 57.49
- Ask
- 57.79
- Low
- 56.89
- High
- 57.70
- Volume
- 41
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.19%
- Mudança anual
- -30.88%
