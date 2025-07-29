通貨 / PII
PII: Polaris Inc
57.07 USD 0.06 (0.11%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PIIの今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.61の安値と58.10の高値で取引されました。
Polaris Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
56.61 58.10
1年のレンジ
30.98 84.08
- 以前の終値
- 57.13
- 始値
- 57.70
- 買値
- 57.07
- 買値
- 57.37
- 安値
- 56.61
- 高値
- 58.10
- 出来高
- 1.743 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.16%
- 1年の変化
- -31.39%
