통화 / PII
PII: Polaris Inc
55.37 USD 1.70 (2.98%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PII 환율이 오늘 -2.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.05이고 고가는 57.04이었습니다.
Polaris Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
54.05 57.04
년간 변동
30.98 84.08
- 이전 종가
- 57.07
- 시가
- 56.45
- Bid
- 55.37
- Ask
- 55.67
- 저가
- 54.05
- 고가
- 57.04
- 볼륨
- 1.414 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.98%
- 월 변동
- 0.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 35.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.43%
20 9월, 토요일