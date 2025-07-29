QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PII
Tornare a Azioni

PII: Polaris Inc

55.37 USD 1.70 (2.98%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PII ha avuto una variazione del -2.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.05 e ad un massimo di 57.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Polaris Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PII News

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.05 57.04
Intervallo Annuale
30.98 84.08
Chiusura Precedente
57.07
Apertura
56.45
Bid
55.37
Ask
55.67
Minimo
54.05
Massimo
57.04
Volume
1.414 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.98%
Variazione Mensile
0.97%
Variazione Semestrale
35.02%
Variazione Annuale
-33.43%
20 settembre, sabato