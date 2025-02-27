Moedas / PBYI
PBYI: Puma Biotechnology Inc
4.44 USD 0.10 (2.30%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PBYI para hoje mudou para 2.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.37 e o mais alto foi 4.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Puma Biotechnology Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PBYI Notícias
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotechnology at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Development
- Puma Biotech (PBYI) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Should Value Investors Buy Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock?
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Should Value Investors Buy Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock?
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- PBYI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Nerlynx Sales Drive Revenues
- Puma Biotechnology Q2 2025 slides: NERLYNX revenue grows 14% quarter-over-quarter
- Puma (PBYI) Q2 Revenue Rises 11%
- Puma Biotech (PBYI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Adma Biologics (ADMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Cesano sells Puma biotechnology shares worth $90,909
- Add These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Are Investors Undervaluing Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Right Now?
- Puma biotechnology CFO Nougues sells $33649 in stock
- Puma biotechnology SVP Hunt sells $27624 in stock
- Puma Biotechnology: Updated Timelines And A Resurgence In Sentiment (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Puma Biotechnology: Limited Near-Term Upside, Uncertain Pipeline Potential
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotech stock rises as Q4 earnings surpass expectations
Faixa diária
4.37 4.48
Faixa anual
2.32 6.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.34
- Open
- 4.41
- Bid
- 4.44
- Ask
- 4.74
- Low
- 4.37
- High
- 4.48
- Volume
- 413
- Mudança diária
- 2.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -12.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.00%
- Mudança anual
- 71.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh