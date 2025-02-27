Divisas / PBYI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PBYI: Puma Biotechnology Inc
4.34 USD 0.18 (3.98%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PBYI de hoy ha cambiado un -3.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Puma Biotechnology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBYI News
- PBYI Surges 30% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotechnology at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Development
- Puma Biotech (PBYI) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- Should Value Investors Buy Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock?
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Should Value Investors Buy Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock?
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- PBYI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Nerlynx Sales Drive Revenues
- Puma Biotechnology Q2 2025 slides: NERLYNX revenue grows 14% quarter-over-quarter
- Puma (PBYI) Q2 Revenue Rises 11%
- Puma Biotech (PBYI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Adma Biologics (ADMA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Cesano sells Puma biotechnology shares worth $90,909
- Add These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Are Investors Undervaluing Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Right Now?
- Puma biotechnology CFO Nougues sells $33649 in stock
- Puma biotechnology SVP Hunt sells $27624 in stock
- Puma Biotechnology: Updated Timelines And A Resurgence In Sentiment (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Puma Biotechnology: Limited Near-Term Upside, Uncertain Pipeline Potential
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PBYI)
- Puma Biotech stock rises as Q4 earnings surpass expectations
Rango diario
4.30 4.55
Rango anual
2.32 6.06
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.52
- Open
- 4.53
- Bid
- 4.34
- Ask
- 4.64
- Low
- 4.30
- High
- 4.55
- Volumen
- 752
- Cambio diario
- -3.98%
- Cambio mensual
- -14.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 46.62%
- Cambio anual
- 67.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B