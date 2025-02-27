Valute / PBYI
PBYI: Puma Biotechnology Inc
4.42 USD 0.10 (2.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PBYI ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.40 e ad un massimo di 4.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Puma Biotechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.40 4.63
Intervallo Annuale
2.32 6.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.52
- Apertura
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.42
- Ask
- 4.72
- Minimo
- 4.40
- Massimo
- 4.63
- Volume
- 972
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.66%
21 settembre, domenica