통화 / PBYI
PBYI: Puma Biotechnology Inc
4.42 USD 0.10 (2.21%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PBYI 환율이 오늘 -2.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.40이고 고가는 4.63이었습니다.
Puma Biotechnology Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PBYI News
일일 변동 비율
4.40 4.63
년간 변동
2.32 6.06
- 이전 종가
- 4.52
- 시가
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.42
- Ask
- 4.72
- 저가
- 4.40
- 고가
- 4.63
- 볼륨
- 972
- 일일 변동
- -2.21%
- 월 변동
- -12.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 49.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 70.66%
20 9월, 토요일