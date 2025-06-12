Moedas / OPRT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
6.99 USD 0.19 (2.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OPRT para hoje mudou para 2.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.79 e o mais alto foi 7.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Oportun Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPRT Notícias
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Layton, Oportun financial chief legal officer, sells $27980 in OPRT
- Can Oportun Financial (OPRT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) Have the Potential to Rally 43.93% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Oportun issues $538 million in asset-backed securities at 5.29% yield
- Oportun Financial: Consumer Finance Poised For Up-Cycle (NASDAQ:OPRT)
- Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oportun Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oportun Q2 2025 slides: Third consecutive quarter of profitability despite revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Oportun Financial appoints Joseph Schueller as CFO, amends bylaws following shareholder votes
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Oportun and Findell Capital reach agreement to end board election dispute
- Findell Capital sells 500,000 Oportun shares while urging others to buy
- Oportun seeks resolution with Findell amid board restructuring
- Findell Capital reiterates desire for compromise at Oportun Financial
- Findell Capital issues rebuttal to Oportun Financial’s presentation
- # Oportun sets July 18 annual meeting amid proxy contest
- Findell Capital releases presentation criticizing Oportun’s board
- Findell Capital challenges Oportun’s narrative on cost cuts
- Oportun urges stockholders to vote for CEO and director nominees
Faixa diária
6.79 7.04
Faixa anual
2.40 9.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.80
- Open
- 6.87
- Bid
- 6.99
- Ask
- 7.29
- Low
- 6.79
- High
- 7.04
- Volume
- 770
- Mudança diária
- 2.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.94%
- Mudança anual
- 153.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh