OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
6.80 USD 0.11 (1.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OPRT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.95.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Oportun Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
OPRT News
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Layton, directora jurídica de Oportun Financial, vende 27.980 dólares en OPRT
- Layton, Oportun financial chief legal officer, sells $27980 in OPRT
- Pathward extiende asociación con Oportun para continuar la originación de préstamos
- Can Oportun Financial (OPRT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) Have the Potential to Rally 43.93% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Oportun issues $538 million in asset-backed securities at 5.29% yield
- Oportun Financial: Consumer Finance Poised For Up-Cycle (NASDAQ:OPRT)
- Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oportun Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oportun Q2 2025 slides: Third consecutive quarter of profitability despite revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Oportun Financial appoints Joseph Schueller as CFO, amends bylaws following shareholder votes
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Oportun and Findell Capital reach agreement to end board election dispute
- Findell Capital sells 500,000 Oportun shares while urging others to buy
- Oportun seeks resolution with Findell amid board restructuring
- Findell Capital reiterates desire for compromise at Oportun Financial
- Findell Capital issues rebuttal to Oportun Financial’s presentation
- # Oportun sets July 18 annual meeting amid proxy contest
- Findell Capital releases presentation criticizing Oportun’s board
Rango diario
6.71 6.95
Rango anual
2.40 9.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.69
- Open
- 6.71
- Bid
- 6.80
- Ask
- 7.10
- Low
- 6.71
- High
- 6.95
- Volumen
- 1.223 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.57%
- Cambio anual
- 146.38%
