Valute / OPRT
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
7.10 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OPRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.04 e ad un massimo di 7.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Oportun Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OPRT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.04 7.33
Intervallo Annuale
2.40 9.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.09
- Apertura
- 7.12
- Bid
- 7.10
- Ask
- 7.40
- Minimo
- 7.04
- Massimo
- 7.33
- Volume
- 1.520 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 157.25%
21 settembre, domenica