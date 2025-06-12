货币 / OPRT
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
6.79 USD 0.10 (1.49%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OPRT汇率已更改1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点6.71和高点6.95进行交易。
关注Oportun Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPRT新闻
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Layton, Oportun financial chief legal officer, sells $27980 in OPRT
- Can Oportun Financial (OPRT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) Have the Potential to Rally 43.93% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Oportun issues $538 million in asset-backed securities at 5.29% yield
- Oportun Financial: Consumer Finance Poised For Up-Cycle (NASDAQ:OPRT)
- Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oportun Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oportun Q2 2025 slides: Third consecutive quarter of profitability despite revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Oportun Financial appoints Joseph Schueller as CFO, amends bylaws following shareholder votes
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Oportun and Findell Capital reach agreement to end board election dispute
- Findell Capital sells 500,000 Oportun shares while urging others to buy
- Oportun seeks resolution with Findell amid board restructuring
- Findell Capital reiterates desire for compromise at Oportun Financial
- Findell Capital issues rebuttal to Oportun Financial’s presentation
- # Oportun sets July 18 annual meeting amid proxy contest
- Findell Capital releases presentation criticizing Oportun’s board
- Findell Capital challenges Oportun’s narrative on cost cuts
- Oportun urges stockholders to vote for CEO and director nominees
日范围
6.71 6.95
年范围
2.40 9.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.69
- 开盘价
- 6.71
- 卖价
- 6.79
- 买价
- 7.09
- 最低价
- 6.71
- 最高价
- 6.95
- 交易量
- 1.086 K
- 日变化
- 1.49%
- 月变化
- 5.60%
- 6个月变化
- 20.39%
- 年变化
- 146.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值