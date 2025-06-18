Währungen / OPRT
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
7.14 USD 0.05 (0.71%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OPRT hat sich für heute um 0.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Oportun Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
OPRT News
- Oportun Financial auf Small-Cap-Konferenz: Strategisches Wachstum und Profitabilität im Fokus
- Oportun Financial at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Oportun Financial: Chefjuristin verkauft Aktien im Wert von rund 28.000 $
- Layton, Oportun financial chief legal officer, sells $27980 in OPRT
- Can Oportun Financial (OPRT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) Have the Potential to Rally 43.93% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Oportun issues $538 million in asset-backed securities at 5.29% yield
- Oportun Financial: Consumer Finance Poised For Up-Cycle (NASDAQ:OPRT)
- Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oportun Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oportun Q2 2025 slides: Third consecutive quarter of profitability despite revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Oportun Financial appoints Joseph Schueller as CFO, amends bylaws following shareholder votes
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Oportun and Findell Capital reach agreement to end board election dispute
- Findell Capital sells 500,000 Oportun shares while urging others to buy
- Oportun seeks resolution with Findell amid board restructuring
- Findell Capital reiterates desire for compromise at Oportun Financial
- Findell Capital issues rebuttal to Oportun Financial’s presentation
- # Oportun sets July 18 annual meeting amid proxy contest
Tagesspanne
7.04 7.33
Jahresspanne
2.40 9.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.09
- Eröffnung
- 7.12
- Bid
- 7.14
- Ask
- 7.44
- Tief
- 7.04
- Hoch
- 7.33
- Volumen
- 564
- Tagesänderung
- 0.71%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.60%
- Jahresänderung
- 158.70%
