通貨 / OPRT
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation
7.09 USD 0.29 (4.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OPRTの今日の為替レートは、4.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.79の安値と7.09の高値で取引されました。
Oportun Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPRT News
- オポルチュン・ファイナンシャル、スモールキャップ・バーチャル会議で戦略的成長と収益性を発表
- Oportun Financial at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Layton, Oportun financial chief legal officer, sells $27980 in OPRT
- Can Oportun Financial (OPRT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) Have the Potential to Rally 43.93% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Oportun issues $538 million in asset-backed securities at 5.29% yield
- Oportun Financial: Consumer Finance Poised For Up-Cycle (NASDAQ:OPRT)
- Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oportun Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Oportun Q2 2025 slides: Third consecutive quarter of profitability despite revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Oportun Financial appoints Joseph Schueller as CFO, amends bylaws following shareholder votes
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
- Oportun and Findell Capital reach agreement to end board election dispute
- Findell Capital sells 500,000 Oportun shares while urging others to buy
- Oportun seeks resolution with Findell amid board restructuring
- Findell Capital reiterates desire for compromise at Oportun Financial
- Findell Capital issues rebuttal to Oportun Financial’s presentation
- # Oportun sets July 18 annual meeting amid proxy contest
- Findell Capital releases presentation criticizing Oportun’s board
1日のレンジ
6.79 7.09
1年のレンジ
2.40 9.25
- 以前の終値
- 6.80
- 始値
- 6.87
- 買値
- 7.09
- 買値
- 7.39
- 安値
- 6.79
- 高値
- 7.09
- 出来高
- 1.404 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.71%
- 1年の変化
- 156.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K