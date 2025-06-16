クォートセクション
通貨 / OPRT
OPRT: Oportun Financial Corporation

7.09 USD 0.29 (4.26%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OPRTの今日の為替レートは、4.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.79の安値と7.09の高値で取引されました。

Oportun Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.79 7.09
1年のレンジ
2.40 9.25
以前の終値
6.80
始値
6.87
買値
7.09
買値
7.39
安値
6.79
高値
7.09
出来高
1.404 K
1日の変化
4.26%
1ヶ月の変化
10.26%
6ヶ月の変化
25.71%
1年の変化
156.88%
