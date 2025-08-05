Moedas / MPW
MPW: Medical Properties Trust Inc
4.97 USD 0.04 (0.81%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MPW para hoje mudou para 0.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.89 e o mais alto foi 4.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Medical Properties Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPW Notícias
Faixa diária
4.89 4.98
Faixa anual
3.51 6.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.93
- Open
- 4.95
- Bid
- 4.97
- Ask
- 5.27
- Low
- 4.89
- High
- 4.98
- Volume
- 438
- Mudança diária
- 0.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.26%
- Mudança anual
- -15.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh