MPW: Medical Properties Trust Inc

5.05 USD 0.12 (2.43%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MPWの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.89の安値と5.05の高値で取引されました。

Medical Properties Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.89 5.05
1年のレンジ
3.51 6.29
以前の終値
4.93
始値
4.95
買値
5.05
買値
5.35
安値
4.89
高値
5.05
出来高
5.895 K
1日の変化
2.43%
1ヶ月の変化
13.48%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.94%
1年の変化
-13.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K