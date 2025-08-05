通貨 / MPW
MPW: Medical Properties Trust Inc
5.05 USD 0.12 (2.43%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPWの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.89の安値と5.05の高値で取引されました。
Medical Properties Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.89 5.05
1年のレンジ
3.51 6.29
- 以前の終値
- 4.93
- 始値
- 4.95
- 買値
- 5.05
- 買値
- 5.35
- 安値
- 4.89
- 高値
- 5.05
- 出来高
- 5.895 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.94%
- 1年の変化
- -13.97%
