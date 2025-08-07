통화 / MPW
MPW: Medical Properties Trust Inc
5.01 USD 0.04 (0.79%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MPW 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.93이고 고가는 5.17이었습니다.
Medical Properties Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.93 5.17
년간 변동
3.51 6.29
- 이전 종가
- 5.05
- 시가
- 5.02
- Bid
- 5.01
- Ask
- 5.31
- 저가
- 4.93
- 고가
- 5.17
- 볼륨
- 11.808 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.79%
- 월 변동
- 12.58%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.60%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.65%
