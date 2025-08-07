Valute / MPW
MPW: Medical Properties Trust Inc
5.01 USD 0.04 (0.79%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPW ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.93 e ad un massimo di 5.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Medical Properties Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.93 5.17
Intervallo Annuale
3.51 6.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.05
- Apertura
- 5.02
- Bid
- 5.01
- Ask
- 5.31
- Minimo
- 4.93
- Massimo
- 5.17
- Volume
- 11.808 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.65%
20 settembre, sabato