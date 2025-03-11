Moedas / MLPR
MLPR: ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN
59.44 USD 0.28 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLPR para hoje mudou para 0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.43 e o mais alto foi 59.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
59.43 59.44
Faixa anual
50.72 73.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 59.16
- Open
- 59.43
- Bid
- 59.44
- Ask
- 59.74
- Low
- 59.43
- High
- 59.44
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.45%
- Mudança anual
- 2.31%
