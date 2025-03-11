Valute / MLPR
MLPR: ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN
57.86 USD 1.39 (2.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLPR ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.67 e ad un massimo di 58.49.
Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MLPR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.67 58.49
Intervallo Annuale
50.72 73.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.25
- Apertura
- 58.43
- Bid
- 57.86
- Ask
- 58.16
- Minimo
- 57.67
- Massimo
- 58.49
- Volume
- 5
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.41%
20 settembre, sabato