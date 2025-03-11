QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MLPR
MLPR: ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN

57.86 USD 1.39 (2.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLPR ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.67 e ad un massimo di 58.49.

Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.67 58.49
Intervallo Annuale
50.72 73.37
Chiusura Precedente
59.25
Apertura
58.43
Bid
57.86
Ask
58.16
Minimo
57.67
Massimo
58.49
Volume
5
Variazione giornaliera
-2.35%
Variazione Mensile
-4.43%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.77%
Variazione Annuale
-0.41%
20 settembre, sabato