MITT: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
7.86 USD 0.11 (1.42%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MITT para hoje mudou para 1.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.72 e o mais alto foi 7.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
7.72 7.87
Faixa anual
5.63 7.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.75
- Open
- 7.87
- Bid
- 7.86
- Ask
- 8.16
- Low
- 7.72
- High
- 7.87
- Volume
- 184
- Mudança diária
- 1.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.41%
- Mudança anual
- 4.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh