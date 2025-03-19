通貨 / MITT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MITT: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
7.86 USD 0.11 (1.42%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MITTの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.72の安値と7.88の高値で取引されました。
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MITT News
- Implied Volatility Surging for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Options
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th
- AG Mortgage Investment earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- AG Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: negative EPS but dividend hike amid residential focus
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Net Interest Income Growth To Support Dividend Hikes
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Dividend 5% to $0.21 per Share
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust NT 24: A 9.5% Yielding Senior Note (MITN)
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
- Updated Charts For High-Yield Stocks
- AG Mortgage (MITT): Adding To A 10%-Yielding Bond From This Resilient Mortgage REIT
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (RITM)
- Certainly Uncertain
- 15% Yields Want To Mug Your Dividends
1日のレンジ
7.72 7.88
1年のレンジ
5.63 7.97
- 以前の終値
- 7.75
- 始値
- 7.87
- 買値
- 7.86
- 買値
- 8.16
- 安値
- 7.72
- 高値
- 7.88
- 出来高
- 236
- 1日の変化
- 1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.41%
- 1年の変化
- 4.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K