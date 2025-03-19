货币 / MITT
MITT: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
7.83 USD 0.05 (0.64%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MITT汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点7.79和高点7.97进行交易。
关注AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.79 7.97
年范围
5.63 7.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.78
- 开盘价
- 7.82
- 卖价
- 7.83
- 买价
- 8.13
- 最低价
- 7.79
- 最高价
- 7.97
- 交易量
- 197
- 日变化
- 0.64%
- 月变化
- 4.54%
- 6个月变化
- 8.00%
- 年变化
- 3.71%
